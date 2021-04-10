Sandalwood Bats For RCB After IPL Opening Match Win

IPL 2021 is here and RCB fans are on cloud nine after their favourite team Royal Challengers Bangalore registered their first victory in the match against Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2021.



Several Sandalwood actors have congratulated the Royal Challengers Bangalore team on achieving this victory over the IPL champions team.

Sandalwood Abhinava Chakravarthy Kichcha Sudeep has expressed happiness over the RCB victory.

Kichcha posted on Twitter...

Yayyyy,,,, @RCBTweets ....

Supaaaa beginning...

what a start....

One match at a time..

Happy fo all RCB fans.

Cheers 🤗🥂.. — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 9, 2021

Director Simple Suni who also expressed his happiness too tweeted and said, "Everybody is requested to spit out the seed from their mouths. As you are aware ... Harshad Patel will be the match winner. As usual AB de villiers will be our house diety. ... Maxi... Maximum 100 metres six. Kohli get your cheeks right. ..." Thus has stated the director.



In the same way another director Pavan wadeyar has shared his happiness. "Thrilling win" thus has stated the director on his Twitter.

RCB which played its first match against mighty Mumbai Indians have won by two wickets, thereby commencing its IPL journey this year on a winning note. This was achieved because of the good performances from Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Harshad Patel, and Maxwell.