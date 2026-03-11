Sanju Samson tipped to replace Suryakumar as T20I captain!

New Delhi: Expect Sanju Samson’s stocks to soar in the coming days. The India opener, whose hat-trick of half-centuries played a big role in winning the T20 World Cup, is now being talked about as the country’s next T20I captain, taking over from Suryakumar Yadav in due time. Suryakumar, on Sunday, became India’s fourth World Cup-winning captain, joining Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur; however, at 35, the chances of Surya continuing as captain for much longer are slim.

He may have declared his next goal – winning the Olympic gold medal for India – but 2028 is two years away, by which time Surya would turn 37. With the next T20 World Cup also lined up the same year in Australia, the prospects of Surya captaining India are unlikely. And this may pave the way for Sanju Samson!