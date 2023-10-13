SCR team wins Archery Compound Championship

Vijayawada: The South Central Railway archery team headed by Y Charan Reddy comprising Sunendu Roy, S Thirmalai Kumar and Baji Nagul Meera clinched the Compound Championship in the All India Railway Archery Championship which was held at Football Stadium, Kamakhya, Guwahati from October 8 to 10. Also, Charan Reddy bagged the individual gold medal in the Olympic round.

In the Men’s team event, the South Central Railway Compound Archery team defeated the host team Northeast Frontier Railway in a crucial Tie Break 30-28. Before that, both teams scored 222-222 out of 240, so the organisers conducted the match for 30 points.

In the tiebreaker, the South Central Railway team beat the host team 30-28 points. In the individual event, South Central Railway team archer Charan Reddy secured an individual gold medal in the Olympic Round, beating East Coast Railway by 146-143 out of 150 points. Interestingly, all four archers Y Charan Reddy, Sunendu Roy, S Thirumalai Kumar and Baji Nagul Meera represented the South Central Railway Compound team belonging to the Vijayawada Division.

Also, A Raju of Kazipet and A Venkaiah of Vijayawada Division represented the SC Railway Recurve team. For the South Central Railway teams, J Rama Rao, Junior Engineer, Track Machines Department, Guntur Division and N Arjuna Rao, Chief Staff and Welfare Inspector (Sports), Vijayawada acted as coach and manager.

Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Narendra Ananda Rao, Additional DRM (Infrastructure) D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM (Operations) M Srikanth, Divisional Sports Officer and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner VB Tokkala, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager M Rambabu, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer M Bala Muralidhar, and others congratulated the medal winners.