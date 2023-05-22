Shaili Singh finishes third in Golden Grand Prix athletics meet

Live
Yokohama (Japan): India’s Shaili Singh finished third in the women’s long jump event at the Golden Grand Prix 2023 athletics meet, a Continental Tour Gold event, here on Sunday.
Shaili registered a winning jump of 6.65m to finish third on the podium in her first international meet of 2023. Her other jumps measured 6.59m, 6.35m, 6.35m, 6.36m and 6.41m.
Germany’s Maryse Luzolo won the gold medal with an effort of 6.79m while Australia’s Brooke Buschkuehl bagged the silver medal with a 6.77m leap.
Shaili’s performance here comes on the back of a solid start to the 2023 season. At the Indian Grand Prix 4, the 2021 U20 Worlds silver medallist registered a personal best jump of 6.76m, the second-best by an Indian woman after the legendary Anju Bobby George (6.83m).