Shubman Gill to Lead North Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025
India Test captain Shubman Gill will captain North Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025 starting August 28. He will lead a team of top domestic and international players.
Gill had a great Test series against England and will now guide a team with other top players like Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. If any of them are called for India duty during the Asia Cup, backup players will replace them.
Shubman is not part of India’s T20 team right now but continues to lead in red-ball cricket.
North Zone Squad (Duleep Trophy 2025):
Shubman Gill (Captain), Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar, Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sindhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (Wicketkeeper)