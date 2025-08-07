Shubman Gill to Lead North Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025

India Test captain Shubman Gill will lead the North Zone team in the Duleep Trophy 2025, starting on August 28. The tournament is back to its old format with six zones.

Gill had a great Test series against England and will now guide a team with other top players like Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. If any of them are called for India duty during the Asia Cup, backup players will replace them.

Shubman is not part of India’s T20 team right now but continues to lead in red-ball cricket.

North Zone Squad (Duleep Trophy 2025):

Shubman Gill (Captain), Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar, Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sindhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (Wicketkeeper)