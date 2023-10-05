Live
Sindhu, Prannoy in last eight; Srikanth out
Satwiksairaj-Chirag secure berth in last 8
Kidambi Srikanth bowed out but top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty came up with a smashing performance to enter the quarterfinals as India had a mixed day in office in badminton competition of the Asian Games here on Wednesday.
In a contest that lasted a marathon 84 minutes, Satwik and Chirag prevailed 24-22 16-21 21-12 against Indonesian duo of Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin, who were not willing to concede even an inch to the celebrated Indian duo, ranked No. 3 in the world.
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and world championships bronze medallist HS Prannoy also sailed into the quarterfinals of the women's and men's singles events respectively with straight game wins. However, it was curtains for Srikanth as he went down against Japan's Kodai Naraoka, a world championships silver medallist, 16-21 17-21 in pre quarterfinals.
Prannoy also booked his spot in the quarterfinals as he beat Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Panarin 21-12 21-13. However, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand were knocked out in the round of 16 by the Korean pair of Kim Soyeong and Kong Heeyong. The Koreans won 21-15, 18-21, 21-13.