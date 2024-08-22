Sports-tech platform Hudle partners with Pickleball and Padel to drive engagement by creating an unique digital ecosystem

Pickleball and Padel are the two big sports in the current Indian sports ecosystem. The sports have seen an exponential growth globally with Pickleball being played in 84 countries by close to five million players and Padel in 110 countries by over 25 million players. In India, the two sports have seen more than a 150% increase in interest in the last few years, especially between 2019 to 2023.

Both Pickleball and Padel have originated from tennis. Padel is a sport of Mexican origin and is played in doubles and shares the same scoring system as tennis. However, the rules, the strokes and technique are different from tennis, like, for example, a serve has to be below the waist height and are always underhand.



Pickleball is also a racquet sport played in either singles or doubles with players using a smooth paddle to hit a ball. The sport is played both indoors and outdoors.



As the two new sports strive to reach greater heights in India, Hudle, India’s leading sports-tech platform has joined hands to make the two sports gain popularity and success. Hudle will partner at the The Monsoon Pickleball Championship 2.0 and Indian Padel Tour 3.0 as their Community Partners.



Hudle offers sportspersons a community engagement by offering a digital ecosystem that connects players and fosters a vibrant sports community through various innovative means.



The Monsoon Pickleball Championship 2.0 is organised by Global Sports and will be played till August 25, showcasing close to 800 participants from across the globe. The participants are competing for a prize pool of USD 100,000.



International pickleball stars, including former World No. 2 Jocelyn ‘Jay’ Devilliers alos known as the Flying Frenchman, Meghan Fudge, Ryler Dheart, Rob Nunnery, and Thaddea Lock, are in the fray.



Meanwhile, the Indian Padel Tour 3.0 will be held in Mumbai from August 23 to 25. The Padel Tour will be a franchise-based format that incorporates both professional and amateur play styles and professionals.



Hudle, on their part, will be providing credits for both the tournaments with an aim of enhancing player experience and driving community engagement.

