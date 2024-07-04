Taskin overslept in match against India; was dropped

Dhaka: Bangladesh allegedly dropped vice-captain Taskin Ahmed from the crucial Super Eights clash against India at the T20 World Cup as he overslept and missed the team bus, a claim the pacer refuted, stating it was for team combination reasons.

Bangladesh lost the game, held on June 22 in North Sound, Antigua by 50 runs with the Tigers making only one change, replacing Taskin with Jaker Ali. "I was a little late, but I reached the ground before the toss," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Taskin as saying to Dhaka-based newspaper Ajker Patrika.

Although Taskin apologised for his actions, veteran all-rounder and former captain Shakib Al Hasan said the pacer's late arrival made it "difficult" for him to be selected. When questioned about the incident, Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan, said, "When I saw that Taskin wasn't in the XI, I called (team manager) Rabeed (Imam), who told me that Taskin missed the team bus," Hassan said.