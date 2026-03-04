Telangana men’s TT coaching camp begins

The Ramky Foundation has announced a series of sports development initiatives aimed at nurturing young talent and supporting India’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Its President, M V Rami Reddy, made the announcement after inaugurating the Telangana Men’s Table Tennis Coaching Camp at the Somanth Ghosh UTT Academy in Kukatpally Housing Board on Tuesday.

Rami Reddy said sports act as a catalyst for peace and development and affirmed the Foundation’s commitment to helping State Governments frame robust sports policies and establish centres of excellence with guidance from experienced sports administrators. He lauded Chief Coach Somnath Ghosh for consistently producing national and international-level players through structured training.

Telangana team members SFR Snehit, Mohammed Ali, Swarnendu Chowdary, B Varun Shankar and Trishul Mehra will represent the State at the 87th Senior National & Inter-State Table Tennis Championships in Indore from March 14 to 21.

Arjuna Awardee Akula Sreeja highlighted Telangana’s growth in table tennis, while sports nutritionist G Vennela spoke on fitness and balanced nutrition.