Telangana Premier Golf League 2025 auction held
The Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA) conducted the players auction at the Hyderabad Golf Course in Golconda for the 5th edition of the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League (TPGL) 2025 scheduled from October 25 to November 23.
A total of 192 golfers were drafted into 16 teams that will compete in the TPGL which will be played in a Match Play format, featuring five league rounds, followed by two knockouts and the grand finale.
The entire auction was conducted through a dedicated online system, ensuring a seamless, transparent, and professional process. The event saw enthusiastic participation from team owners, captains, and sponsors.
Dr. Mahhe, Chairman of Sreenidhi Educational Group, Dayakar Reddy, President of HGA, and several prominent members of Hyderabad’s sporting community graced the occasion.
“The TPGL auction is always a moment of pride as it sets the tone for the league. We are confident TPGL 2025 will raise the bar yet again,” Sanjay Kamtam, TPGL Commissioner said.
The official launch of TPGL 2025 is scheduled for October 12, where the league trophy and team jerseys will be unveiled.
The 16 Teams, Sponsors & Captains
KUN Exclusive Beamers – Sponsor: Chakradhar Gadde/Goutham (KUN Motors) | Captain: Md Faheemuddin
Team Tee Off Fairmount – Sponsor: Jaya Prakash Reddy/Saam A Chenoy | Captain: B Rahul Varma
KLR Kings – Sponsor: K Laxma Reddy | Captain: Ranadhir Reddy Gurram
Valley Warriors – Sponsor: Srinivas Poluru | Captain: Madhav Kota
MYK Strikers – Sponsor: Murali Yadama | Captain: Shravan Karpuram
Sreenidhian Thunderbolts – Sponsor: Katikaneni Taher Mahhe | Captain: Sankeerth Nidadavolu
Meenakshi Mavevicks – Sponsor: Mahesh Katragadda | Captain: Tarun Varma
Haldi Fairways – Sponsor: Anantha Naveen Kumar Reddy | Captain: Adithya Bommraju
Lifespan Lions – Sponsor: Sudheer Kumar | Captain: Chakravarthi Akiri
Vishwasamudra Golden Eagles – Sponsor: Dr. Anil Kumar Yendluri | Captain: K Shashidhar Reddy
Gunners – Sponsor: Sri Ganesh Dutta (Co-Owner Sukhdev Goud) | Captain: Dutta Sri Ganesh
Atum Chargers – Sponsor: Saroja | Captain: Bushan Byragani
StarZ – Sponsor: Mr. Murali Bukkapatnam | Captain: VVSN Raju
Hyderabad Slayers – Sponsors: Muthyam Reddy & Md Ahmed | Captain: Md Ahmed
London Royals – Sponsor: Srinivas Bikkina | Captain: Sameer Mahindra
Deccan Nawabs – Sponsor: P Sri Hari Raju | Captain: Vasu Merugu.