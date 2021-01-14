Telangana State Ranking Chess Tourney begins on Saturday

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Chess Association (TSCA) will be conducting the 29th Telangana State Ranking Chess Tournment at Yoga Hall on January 16 and 17 for Under-7, 9, 13 and 15 categories for both boys and Girls separately.



Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers have made it is mandatory for participants to must wear mask and gloves for each round of play. To maintain social distance there will be only two players per table and only 50 players are allowed in each age group on first come first serve basis.

Interested players must enroll their names before January 15, 5 pm either through website www.chesstelangana.com or phone 7337578899 and there will be no Spot entries. Time control is 30minutes for each player and top five players from each age group (boys and girls) will receive trophies.





