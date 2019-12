Telangana to participate in Senior National Throwball Championship

Hyderabad: Telangana men and women teams are all set to take part in the 42nd Senior National Throwball Championship scheduled to be held at Bardhamann, West Bengal from December 28 to 31.

The 14-member team of men and women will be lead by S Sharath Reddy and Esha Sai respectively.

The squads are as follows:

Men: S Sharath Kumar Reddy (Captain), Lithin (Hyderabad), Samuel (Hyderabad), Mahesh (Nizamabad), Rajesh (Nizamabad), Sandeep (Nalgonda), Mahesh (Nalgonda), Surender (Mahbubnagar), Narsimhulu (Mahbubnagar), Abhinay R (Adilabad), Avinash (Warangal), Kunara Swamy (Warangal), Nithin (Ranga Reddy) and Venkat (Ranga Reddy). Coach: Mruthyunjai; Coach: DN Charan Kumar.

Women: Esha Sai (Captain), Neeraja Vasireddy (Hyderabad), Dia(Hyderabad), Laxmi Prasanna (Hyderabad), Raksha R (Adilabad), Nicki K (Ranga Reddy), Venkata Sai Akshaya Reddy (Ranga Reddy), Rama Devi (Karimnagar), Vaishnavi (Nalgonda), Swathi (Mahbubnagar), Parveen (Mahbubnagar), Yukthika (Khammam), Spoorthy (Warangal) and Nishka (Medak). Manager: Chandraprakash; Manager: T Jyothi.