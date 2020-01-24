Australian Open: Rafael Nadal reveals 'scariest moment' of his tennis career

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal revealed his scariest moment in tennis on Friday. During his second-round match at the Australian Open, Nadal's return accidentally hit a ballkid who was positioned near the chair umpire.

"Had the chance to meet her and her family today. So happy she is well after the scariest moment I've had on a tennis court. Annita is a brave girl!" Nadal wrote on his official Twitter account on Friday with a picture with the ballkid.

Had the chance to meet her and her family today. So happy she is well after the scariest moment I've had on a tennis court. Annita is a brave girl! 👧😘👌 pic.twitter.com/FDZGermA44 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 24, 2020

When the incident occurred on Thursday, the former champion quickly ran to her and comforted her with a heart-warming gesture. Nadal gave the ballkid a peck on the cheek before the play resumed. The gesture from the top seed, who is one of the most likable sportspersons across the globe, went viral on social media.

Even the Melbourne crowd at the Rod Laver Arena acknowledged Nadal's gesture that turned out to be the highlight moment of the day. The moment also put the kid in the limelight during the game. When the resumed and the kid got in action during the following point, she received a huge round of cheer from excited Melbourne spectators.

"For her, it was not a good moment, I was so scared for her, the ball was quick and straight on her. I'm very happy she is good. She is brave. Well done," Nadal said in a post-match interview after winning the match in straight sets on Thursday.

While he won the first and third set with ease, Federico Delbonis made Nadal work hard in the second set that was eventually decided via tie-breaker. The 19-time Grand Slam champion outclassed Delbonis 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-1 to secure a place in the third round at the ongoing Australian Open.

Nadal will face fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta in the third round on Saturday.