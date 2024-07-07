Bopanna-Ebden suffer second round exit after loss to German pair

London: Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden bowed out of the Wimbledon men's doubles event after losing their second round match on Saturday.



The duo lost to unseeded German pair of Hendrick Jebens and Constantin Frantzen in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (4) in just over an hour of play.

Bopanna and Ebden, who had won the Australian Open earlier this year, were behind early in the match after giving up a break in the first set. The breakpoint proved crucial for the Germans as they went on to take the opening set.

In the second set, Jebens and Frantzen came out triumphant in the tie-breaker despite resilience from Bopanna and Ebden as the score was tied at five games apiece when rain interrupted play.

Germans came out all guns blazing to seal the tie-breaker after the resumption and took a hefty 4-1 lead. They carried the momentum till the last and ended Bopanna and Ebden's campaign in the tournament.

With the loss of Bopanna in the second round, India's campaign at Wimbledon 2024 came to an end.

Earlier, Yuki Bhambri, N Balaji and Sumit Nagal lost their respective men's doubles matches with their respective partners while Nagal also made a first-round exit in the men's singles.