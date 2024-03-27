Djokovic ends partnership with coach Ivanisevic amid winless start to season

New Delhi: World number one Novak Djokovic has ended his partnership with Croatian coach Goran Ivanisevic following a challenging start to his 2024 season.

Djokovic and Ivanisevic, the former Wimbledon champion, forged a formidable bond since joining forces in 2018. Under Ivanisevic's guidance, Djokovic honed his skills and embarked on a remarkable journey that saw him surpass tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to become the most successful men's singles player in Grand Slam history.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, March 27, Djokovic confirmed the split, acknowledging the duo's on-court chemistry fluctuated over the years but emphasizing the enduring strength of their friendship.

"Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago. Our on-court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid," said Djokovic.

"I remember clearly the moment I invited Goran to be part of my team. It was back in 2018, and Marian and I were looking to innovate and bring some serve magic to our duo. In fact, not only we brought serve, but also lots of laughter, fun, year end no1 rankings, record breaking achievements and 12 more Grand Slams (and a few finals) to the count since then. Did I mention a bit of drama too?"

Despite their successful collaboration, Djokovic's recent performances have raised concerns. A semi-final exit at the Australian Open was followed by a shocking third-round defeat at Indian Wells to world number 123 Luka Nardi. Djokovic's subsequent withdrawal from the Miami Open further underscored his need to recalibrate his approach amidst a demanding schedule.

Ivanisevic's contributions to Djokovic's career have been widely recognized, with the Croatian coach even nominated for the ATP Coach of the Year in 2023, following Djokovic's triumphant capture of three out of four Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic faces a pivotal juncture in his quest for tennis immortality with the French Open looming on the horizon. As he navigates the uncertainties of a coaching transition, Djokovic remains resolute in his pursuit of further Grand Slam glory, sharing the record for most Grand Slam singles titles with Margaret Court.