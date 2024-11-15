‘Hanging up my racquet. Thank you’ - India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran retires from professional tennis

Hyderabad: Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran announced his retirement from professional tennis on Friday. The 35-year-old posted a heartfelt note on social media and said: ‘Hanging up my racquet. Thank you’.

The 35-year-old achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 75 in 2019 and was India’s top-ranked singles player for a long time. He was the eighth highest-ranked Indian and finished the 2019 season with a bang as India’s top player.

He also participated in the main draw of all four Grand Grand Slams in 2019. He has five Grand Slam main draw appearances against his name, two ATP Challenger titles and a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

“As I write this, my heart swells with gratitude, pride, and a touch of nostalgia. Today, I step off the competitive tennis court for the last time. For over three decades, this game has been my sanctuary, my greatest teacher, and my most faithful companion. From the first swing of my racquet to representing India on the grandest stages, the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Gunneswaran posted on social media.

Gunneswaran said tennis taught him a variety of things, including discipline and attitude. “Every drop of sweat, every victory, every setback – it's all woven into the fabric of who I am. Tennis taught me discipline, resilience, and the power of dreaming big. It gave me friendships that transcend borders and memories that will last a lifetime. It challenged me to dig deep, to grow, and to be better-not just as a player but as a human being,” he added.

Although knee and wrist injuries plagued him in the later part of his career, he kept bouncing back and taking up the sport with renewed passion. The 35-year-old Chennai-based player thanked his coaches, teammates and family for the wonderful ride. “To my coaches, teammates, and most of all, my family – you have been my backbone. To my fans who cheered me on through the highs and lows – I’m deeply grateful. And to the sport that gave me everything – I owe you my heart,” he ended his message.

Many tennis players, including Rohan Bopanna and Mahesh Bhupathi, congratulated Gunneswaran on a stellar career.