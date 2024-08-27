Novak Djokovic Begins Quest for Record 25th Major with US Open First-Round Victory

Novak Djokovic has kicked off his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title with a decisive win over Radu Albot in the first round of the US Open. The Serbian star, who is currently tied with Margaret Court on 24 Grand Slam titles, secured a 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 victory in his opening match.



At 37 years old, Djokovic's latest triumph comes just 23 days after he clinched Olympic gold, which he described as his “biggest sporting achievement.” Despite his impressive career haul, Djokovic is still seeking his first Grand Slam title of the year, having won at least one major every year since 2017.

Before the match, Djokovic humorously remarked that he hoped to “avenge” losses suffered by his younger brothers, Djordje and Marko, who had previously been defeated by Moldova's Albot. “I feel like there was so much at stake - I feel like there was revenge for my younger brothers,” Djokovic told ESPN after the match.

The world number one will face compatriot Laslo Djere in the second round on Wednesday. Although Djokovic won comfortably, he had areas to improve upon. He hit 10 double faults and made 40 unforced errors, with only 47% of his first serves finding the mark.

The match, played under a closed roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium, saw Djokovic take the first set in 33 minutes. Despite his strong start, he was visibly frustrated, gesturing angrily toward his player's box and showing signs of discomfort from the humid conditions. Djokovic continues to wear knee support following surgery in June.

Albot briefly challenged Djokovic in the second set, breaking back to level at 2-2 before Djokovic won the next four games. The Moldovan player managed to fend off five break points in the third set, but Djokovic eventually broke through at 3-3 to secure the win as the clock struck midnight in New York. “I love playing night sessions but maybe not this late,” Djokovic said after the match, expressing his appreciation for the fans who stayed late.

The victory also allowed Djokovic to set a new record for the most wins (78) by a male player on Flushing Meadows' main showcourt. “It's the biggest stadium. Definitely the loudest we have in the history of our sport,” Djokovic noted. “The night sessions are the best in the world on Arthur Ashe.”