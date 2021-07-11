Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon to tie Federer, Nadal with 20 Slams

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic tied Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by claiming his 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday, coming back to beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Wimbledon final.

The No 1 -ranked Djokovic earned a third consecutive championship at the All England Club and sixth overall.

He adds that to nine titles at the Australian Open, three at the US Open and two at the French Open to equal his two rivals for the most majors won by a man in tennis history.

The 34-year-old from Serbia is now the only man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the first three major tournaments in a season.

He can aim for a calendar-year Grand Slam — something last accomplished by a man when Laver did it 52 years ago — at the US Open, which starts August 30.

This was Djokovic's 30th major final — among men, only Federer has played more, 31 — and the first for Berrettini, a 25-year-old from Italy who was seeded No 7.

It was a big sporting day in London for Italians: Their national soccer team faced England at Wembley Stadium in the European Championship final at night.







