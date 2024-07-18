PV Sindhu targets elusive gold medal at Paris Olympics 2024

India’s top-ranked badminton women’s player PV Sindhu said she has set sights on her third Olympic medal and this time it is going to be the elusive gold medal.

Speaking on ‘The Dreamers’ show on Jio Cinema, the official broadcasters of the Paris Olympics 2024, Sindhu said the motivation for the Olympics is the third medal.

If Sindhu manages to win the medal, she will be the first Indian athlete to win three Olympic medals in as many editions. She won the silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 and won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 (played in 2021 due to the pandemic).

Sindhu has an illustrious trophy cabinet adorned with five BWF World Championship medals, including a gold, two Olympic medals along with multiple gold, silver and bronze medals from the Commonwealth Games.

She also has a silver medal won at the 2018 Asian Games and a bronze medal that she won at the 2014 Asian Games.

However, what is missing is an Olympic gold medal and Sindhu said he is ready to give her best at every moment in Paris. “That third medal at Paris definitely motivates me, and I am going all-out to get that gold medal. For me, the Olympics is where I give my 200%. The journeys in 2016 and 2020 were wonderful, filled with immense effort and unforgettable moments. As I prepare for Paris 2024, it is a fresh start, and I have to give my 100% no matter what,” she said.

She, however, was quick to add that she wouldn’t take any pressure from the expectations or become overconfident and added that her entire focus in on her game and her strategy. “There are a lot of experiences from my previous outings at the Olympics that I will take into Paris 2024, but I don’t want to get overconfident thinking about the medals. I hope I can fulfil the hope of the nation and get the third medal because getting three consecutive medals is not a joke. My mindset is focused on winning the gold and this gives me a lot of motivation and confidence,” she added.

The Hyderabad-based player, a former World Champion, acknowledged that it is not going to be an easy task, given that the best in the world give out their peak performance. “My preparations are focused on putting in the hard work while being smart and focused on that particular day. The Olympics are extremely competitive, and all the athletes are at their peak. The top 10-15 players in the world are of the same standard, be it the likes of An Se Young, Akane Yamaguchi, Carolina Marin, or Tai Tzu Ying. There are no easy points at the Olympics, and we need to play hard for every point we score against an opponent. Anything can happen at the Olympics, one small mistake can change everything,” she explained.

Sindhu moved her base to Bengaluru a few months into the ongoing season and has associated herself with Prakash Padukone, who is one among the Indian greats in badminton.

Sindhu will have the services of Prakash Padukone in Paris as the versatile coach is named as the mentor for the Indian badminton contingent.

Speaking about her association with Padukone, Sindhu said: “This time, we have a whole new team with Prakash (Padukone) sir as my mentor and Agus (Dwi Santoso) as the new coach. Our practice is focused at getting everything perfect and to the point. It is my fortune that Prakash sir is my mentor and a part of my journey, and I hope his support can help me win that medal.”