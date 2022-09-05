US Open: Ruud, Kyrgios through to men's quarterfinals, China's Zhang crashes out

Norway's Casper Ruud overcame lucky loser Corentin Moutet of France to book a berth in the US Open men's quarterfinals, while American 12th seed Coco Gauff battled hard to edge out Chinese veteran Zhang Shuai to reach the women's singles last eight.

According to 'Xinhua', World No. 7 Ruud, who has a much higher ranking than Moutet, notched up the 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-2 win to set up a meeting with 13th seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy, who scraped past Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Moutet has had the best run of his career at a major tournament, becoming the first lucky loser to reach the US Open men's singles fourth round. He lost to China's Wu Yibing in the qualifying round but still made the main draw.

Gauff edged out Zhang 7-5, 7-5 for a spot in the women's singles quarterfinals and will fight for a semifinal berth against France's Caroline Garcia, who beat America's Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-4, 6-1, the report said.

Zhang, 33, extended her US Open stay by reaching the mixed doubles quarterfinals just hours later as she teamed up with Croatia's Mate Pavic to beat American pair Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo 6-4, 6-2. They will meet Japan's Ena Shibahara and Franko Skugor of Croatia in the quarterfinals.

Australian 23rd seed Nick Kyrgios pushed aside men's top seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev from Russia 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in Sunday's last match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

27-year-old Kyrgios is playing his best tennis this season, with consistency and confidence boosted by his run to the final at Wimbledon. In the quarterfinals he will play another Russian, Karen Khachanov, who overcame 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3, it added.