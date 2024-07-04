Vondrousova 1st champion out in 1st round since 1994

London: Marketa Vondrousova became the first defending women's champion at Wimbledon to lose in the first round the next year since 1994, eliminated 6-4, 6-2 by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at Centre Court.

Vondrousova was a surprise title winner at the All England Club 12 months ago, the first unseeded woman to claim the trophy at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Now she enters the books in another — and less-wanted — historic way. The only other time in the sport's Open era, which dates to 1968, that a woman went from a championship at Wimbledon to an immediate exit a year later was when Steffi Graf was defeated by Lori McNeil 30 years ago. “I was happy to be back on the Centre Court,” Vondrousova said. “It just didn't go as planned today.” Vondrousova was seeded No. 6 this time, but the left-hander, who was the runner-up at the 2019 French Open and a silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, was never quite able to demonstrate her full game Tuesday. She appeared to still be suffering after-effects from a fall during a tuneup tournament on grass in Berlin last month that hurt her hip. “I was a bit slower, maybe. I was a bit scared,” Vondrousova said. “But credit to her. She was playing a good match, too. I didn't feel at my best, (but) she didn't gave me many points for free.”

Alexander Zverev led a strong show at Wimbledon on Tuesday, though World No. 6 Andrey Rublev became the highest-ranked player to exit the tournament so far. Fourth-seeded Zverev delivered a commanding performance on No. 1 Court, dispatching Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the second round for the seventh time in eight appearances. The German showcased his powerful game with 46 winners, including 18 aces, making a statement in his opening match at an event where he has yet to reach the quarterfinals.