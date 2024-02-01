Live
- Tech Budget 2024: Govt Unveils Historic Rs. 1 Lakh Cr Fund for Tech-Savvy Youth
- Budget 2024: Post Budget Reactions from Tech Experts
- Greek farmers continue protests demanding govt pledged aid without delay
- Was PM Modi's Request the Reason Behind Rakul Preet Sng and Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding Venue Switch?
- KK Raju conducts grievance cell at Visakhapatnam North constituency
- Hyderabad early summer forecast: Seasonal changes in South India
- Finance Minister announces setting up of more medical colleges
- Ajay Devgn strategically invests in UK-based global T20 cricket tournament
- Vasupalli Ganesh lays stone for development works in Zone IV of GVMC
- China challenging US influence in Middle East
Just In
Thailand Masters: Srikanth moves to second round
Bangkok: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth opened his campaign at the Thailand Masters badminton tournament with a straight game win over Chinese...
Bangkok: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth opened his campaign at the Thailand Masters badminton tournament with a straight game win over Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei here on Wednesday.
The former world number toiled hard for 45 minutes to get the better of Wang 22-20 21-19 and enter the second round. He will take on compatriot Mithun Manjunath who defeated Hong Kong's Jason Gunawan 21-17, 21-8 in his first round men's singles match. S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian also started his campaign with a 21-14, 21-17 straight game win over Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia.
Sameer Verma made a first round exit, going down to Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long 14-21, 18-21 while Kiran George retired after trailing 17-21 in his round of 32 match against China's Lei Lan Xi. Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha cruised to the second round of the women's singles event. While Ashmita defeated Wong Ling Ching 21-10 21-16, Malivika got the better of Peru's Ines Lucia Castillo Salazar 22-20 21-8. Malvika next faced Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan, who knocked out India's Imad Farooqui Samiya 21-14, 21-18.