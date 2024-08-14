Live
'They have no understanding of the rules...', WFI chief hits back at politicians over 100 gm row
As the nation awaits the CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Sanjay Singh criticised politicians for exploiting the wrestler's disqualification issue for political mileage, stating that "they have no understanding of the rules and regulations."
Vinesh was disqualified from the 50kg women's wrestling final at the Paris Olympics as she failed her final weight check, turning out to be 100gm overweight despite attempting to make valiant attempts to shed the 2.7 kg she had picked to replenish the energy lost on the first day of the competition when she won three bouts to reach the final.
After Vinesh's disqualification, politicians began voicing their opinions and alleging a conspiracy against the star wrestler. The issue was even raised vigorously by the Opposition in Parliament.
Reacting to the matter, the WFI chief remarked that if sports were removed from political influence, the country would have an abundance of medals.
"Whoever raising this issue for political reasons has no understanding of the rules and regulations. If sports are kept separate from politics, there will be no shortage of medals in the country," Singh told IANS.
"The players, the federation, and everyone involved in the sport know that there’s no leniency, not even for 10 grams. That’s why no player or sports association member questioned why it was stopped over 100 grams. These politicians kept mentioning ‘100 grams, 100 grams,’ but everything operates according to the rules," he added.
When asked about the postponement of the CAS ad hoc committee's verdict on Vinesh's appeal till 6 pm on August 16 (local time), Singh expressed optimism that CAS will rule in the wrestler's favor.
"Wait for 16 August; the result will be out, and we are hopeful that the decision will be in our favor. Hope keeps the world going," he said.
Reflecting on India's performance in wrestling at the Paris Olympics, the WFI president said, "The entire country knows that wrestling activities were halted for 15-16 months. When there was no wrestling activity, how can you expect a medal?"