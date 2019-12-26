Top hits and misses through pics
Top hits and misses through pics
Sept. 18, 2019:
India's Vinesh Phogat in action against Maria Prevolaraki of Greece during the Wrestling World Championships, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
Phogat defeated two-time world bronze medalist Prevolaraki by fall in the bronze medal bout of 53 kg freestyle event and confirmed her qualification for the Olympics.
Oct. 2, 2019:
India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century on the 1st day of the first cricket Test match against South Africa at
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam
Sept. 22, 2019:
Team Europe's Roger Federer kisses the Laver Cup trophy after defeating Team world's, at the Laver Cup tennis event, in Geneva, Switzerland
Aug 29, 2019:
President Ram Nath Kovind confers Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award upon Paralympic silver-medallist Deepa Malik, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.
Malik is the first Indian woman para-athlete and the oldest to be conferred the award even as training commitments kept co-awardee Bajrang Punia away from the ceremony.
Aug. 25, 2019:
India's Pusarla V Sindhu cheers after winning women's singles final match against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara at the BWF Badminton World Championships in Basel, Switzerland
Oct. 15, 2019:
Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri reacts after missing a goal during FIFA World Cup Qatar-2022 Qualifier match against Bangladesh, at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata
Oct. 23, 2019:
Sourav Ganguly poses for a photograph after taking charge as the new BCCI President at BCCI headquarters, in Mumbai
Oct. 3, 2019:
India's Mayank Agarwal celebrates after scoring his maiden double century on the 2nd day of the 1st cricket Test match against South Africa at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam
Oct. 13, 2019:
Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team players celebrate after defeating New Zealand by 8-2 at the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup, in Malaysia
March 5, 2019:
India's MS Dhoni runs away from a pitch-invader during the 2nd ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur
Aug. 20, 2019:
India's H.S. Prannoy returns a shuttlecock to China's Lin Dan during the men's singles second round match at the BWF Badminton World Championships in the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland
Dec. 2, 2019:
Barcelona's soccer player Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Golden Ball award ceremony in Paris
July 10, 2019:
India's captain Virat Kohli throws his bat in frustration after being dismissed by New Zealand's Trent Boult during the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester, England
Oct. 6, 2019:
India's Mohammed Shami holds a stump broken by him after
winning over South Africa during the first cricket test match at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam