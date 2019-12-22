TRAU FC earn maiden I-League point after draw with Real Kashmir

Imphal : Debutants Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC on Sunday earned their maiden I-League point after playing out a 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Real Kashmir led 1-0 at half time but the home side fought back admirably well in the second half to split points with the Srinagar-based side.

Mason Robertson struck a brace for the visitors while Nigerians Emeka Princewill and Patrick Uche scored a goal apiece for the home side.

TRAU dominated possession in the first half and the combination and movement of Premjit Singh on the right flank and Falguni in the middle was impressive.

However, Real Kashmir coach David Robertson's strategy of crowding out his half with trusted defensive-minded players and looking to find his tall front men with long balls played dividends as TRAU found it tough to penetrate.

The first goal, in fact, came against the run of play. The strapping Scottish reposed his coach father's faith in playing him upfront yet again, when he dispossessed Sandeep Singh at the heart of the TRAU defence before unleashing a crisp right footer across the goal to beat Mithun Samanta all ends up.