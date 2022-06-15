Trent Bridge's unique gift to Test cricket; no entry fee for final day of Eng-NZ game

Nottingham: Trent Bridge on Tuesday set a great precedent to enhance the popularity of Test cricket by making entry free for the final day of the second Test between England and New Zealand on Tuesday.

The high price of tickets at Lord's for the first Test, which England won by five wickets, reportedly deterred thousands of spectators from coming to the ground and prompted cricket greats like Michael Vaughan to come down heavily on the authorities.

However on Monday, the stadium management made entry free prompting Vaughan to tweet, "Well done @TrentBridge... Free entry for everyone for tomorrows play.. #ENGvNZ."

An hour before the start of the final day of the thrilling second Test, Trent Bridge issued a statement saying the stadium had reached its capacity.

"Following our decision to make tickets for Day 5 of England versus New Zealand fixture free of charge, we can confirm that we have now reached our capacity.

"The demand for seats has been remarkable. And to those who were unable to secure them on this occasion, you have our apologies," said the stadium management.