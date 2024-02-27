Tushar Deshpande of CSK Makes History with Record-Breaking Century at Number 11





In a thrilling turn of events during the Ranji Trophy quarter-final, Mumbai's Tushar Deshpande, renowned for his bowling skills with CSK in IPL 2023, showcased his batting prowessby delivering a stunning century from the unexpected No.11 position. Mumbai, batting first, posted a formidable total of 384 runs. Baroda's response fell short, managing only 348 runs in reply.

However, the real spectacle unfolded in the second innings as Mumbai reached 337/9, and Baroda faced a daunting target. It was then that Tushar Deshpande and Tanush Kotian turned the game on its head. Despite batting at No.10 and No.11 respectively, the duo orchestrated a remarkable 232-run partnership for the last wicket. Tanush's unbeaten 120 (129) included an impressive display of 10 fours and four sixes, while Tushar's 123 (129) featured 10 fours and eight sixes.

This incredible stand marks the second-highest partnership for the last wicket in Ranji Trophy history, falling just one run short of the record set by Chandu Sarwate and Shute Banerjee in 1946. Notably, Tushar Deshpande also etched his name in the record books by surpassing Shute Banerjee's highest score by an Indian at No.11 in First-class cricket, previously set at 121 against Surrey in 1946.

The extraordinary performance by Tushar Deshpande and Tanush Kotian not only propelled Mumbai towards victory but also created ripples of excitement in the cricketing world, leaving fans in awe of their remarkable feat.