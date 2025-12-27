U-19 Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Championship from Jan 7

Hyderabad will host the Under-19 Rajiv Gandhi All India Cricket Championship from January 7 to 10, with teams from India and abroad set to participate in the tournament.

Cricket Federation of Hyderabad Chairman V Hanumantha Rao said that the Under-19 tournament will feature participation from four countries and 10 Indian states, underlining its growing stature and competitive quality. The matches will be played at three venues in Hyderabad — LB Stadium, Vijay Anand Ground at Attapur, and the Amberpet Water Works Ground.

Teams taking part in the tournament includes Sri Lanka, Dubai, Malaysia, Nepal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Chennai, Bihar, Vidarbha, Karnataka, Bengaluru, Telangana, Cricket Federation of India, and Hyderabad.

Speaking at a press conference, Hanumantha Rao said the championship has been organised for the past 18 years in memory of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He noted that the Cricket Federation of India conducts similar age-group tournaments simultaneously, with the Under-17 championship held in Chandigarh and the Under-15 event in Chennai.

He added that the final matches will be held at LB Stadium, where Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to attend as the chief guest and present prizes to the winners and outstanding performers.

Several officials and dignitaries, including President of Hyderabad CFH Adi Avinash, General Secretary and Tournament Organising Secretary Shambhul Shri Kanth Goud, and other federation members were present at the event.