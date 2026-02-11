Bengal Police Raid Noida Flat In Mahua Moitra Fake Chats Case, Accused Missing

A team from the West Bengal Police travelled to Noida to arrest an accused linked to the viral fake chats controversy involving Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and political strategist Prashant Kishor, but the operation yielded no results as the individual was not found at the listed address.

The police action followed a complaint by Mahua Moitra, who on February 5 publicly named several social media handles on X, accusing them of circulating fabricated content and warning of criminal action. She later confirmed that an FIR had been registered against some accounts after alleged private chats between her and Kishor began circulating online.

According to Noida Police, the Bengal Police team reached the Lotus Panache residential society to execute a non-bailable warrant issued by the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Nadia district against one of the accused, Surajit Dasgupta. After coordinating with local authorities, police identified the relevant tower and flat and conducted a raid.

Despite searches at the apartment and nearby areas, Dasgupta was not located. Police informed his wife about the warrant and continued enquiries in the vicinity, but did not receive any actionable information. Noida Police said they extended full assistance to the visiting West Bengal team during the operation.

Beyond those accused of sharing the alleged chats, Moitra has also warned individuals who comment on or report the purported conversations, reiterating that legal consequences will follow for circulating what she claims is fabricated material.

In a post on X, Moitra issued a strong warning to those she accused of spreading false and sexually explicit content, stating that FIRs were being registered against every handle involved and that police would summon them to face legal action under relevant laws.