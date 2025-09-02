US Open: Anisimova sets Swiatek showdown in QF; Osaka stuns Gauff

Amanda Anisimova reached the US Open quarterfinals after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3.

Anisimova broke Haddad Maia in the first game and her play accelerated from there. She never gave Haddad Maia a chance, serving well and pounding pinpoint and deep two-handed backhands around the court.

The second set was more competitive, as Anisimova was challenged in her quest to extend her best US Open showing in her career.

Haddad Maia again was broken to start the frame, but then collected a break of her own, after losing seven straight games. But Anisimova broke right back, wiggled from a break point in the fourth game and, despite Haddad Maia’s grit, broke her in the final game to push through to the finish line.

Anisimova, who also advanced to the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2019, ran her Grand Slam record to 42-22 with her win over Haddad Maia and improved her career-best season mark to 35-14.

She will next fave No. 2-seeded Swiatek in the quarterfinals in only their second meeting. Anisimova will be looking to avenge her Wimbledon quarterfinal loss to the Pole.

Earlier, Naomi Osaka dominated Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-2 to advance to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal since 2021.

Notably, every time Osaka has advanced to this stage at a major championship in the past, she has eventually won the title.

The four-time Grand Slam champion will meet No. 11 seed Karolina Muchova of Czechia for a place in the 2025 US Open semifinals.

Muchova is a two-time US Open semifinalist and beat No. 27 Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, 6-3, 6-7(0), 6-3, to reach the last eight.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez continued their dream run, dispatching yet another seeded team, No. 12 seeds Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai, 6-3, 6-4, to advance to the quarterfinals at the 2025 US Open.

This is Willams’ 22nd appearance at this stage in doubles at a major and her first major quarterfinal of any kind since 2017. The last time she reached the quarterfinals in Flushing Meadows was in 2014, and she previously lifted the trophy on two occasions, in 1999 and 2009, with sister Serena.

Williams and Fernandez will next face top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend for a spot in the semifinals.