Utd stars to wear new home kit against LASK

Manchester : Premier League giants Manchester United on Tuesday unveiled their new home kit for the 2020/21 season. Top stars like Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford among others were pictured modelling for their latest jersey.

United also announced that players will wear the latest kit in their Europa League Round of 16 second leg clash against Austrian football club LASK at Old Trafford.

A post on club's Twitter handle read: "The full kit will be worn for the first time on Wednesday in our #UEL last-16 second leg tie against LASK." United won the first leg 5-0 away from home before coronavirus stoppage in March and are just 90 minutes away from securing a place in the next round.