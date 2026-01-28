Venkateshwara Youth Assn wins R-Day Cricket C’ship

Republic Day celebrations at Venkateshwara Tanda, Dadpally, in Ranga Reddy district witnessed a blend of sporting excellence and a landmark grassroots development initiative to promote rural sports. In the final match of the Republic Day Cricket Championship, the Venkateshwara Youth Association Cricket Team scored 60 runs in 10 overs and clinched the title by bowling out Venkateshwara Tanda-2 for 42 runs, showcasing strong sportsmanship and community spirit.

The occasion also marked the launch of a rural sports development programme led by Sports Village multisport promoter Mohammad Shamsuddin, with support from Sanaya Group Chairman Ilyas Khan. The event was attended by Shanti Raju Nayak, Sarpanch, Dadpally; Anitha Venkatesh, former MPTC; Sri Narshingh Venkatesh Goud, Vice MPP; and Hanumanthu Jatoth Nayak, Banjara group leader.

With Sanaya Group’s financial support, over 100 children received sports kits and equipment, including a complete volleyball kit for the girls’ team featuring 14-year-old state player Jototh Raghavi. The organisers reaffirmed their commitment to expand similar initiatives across all 33 districts of Telangana in line with the Telangana Kreeda Policy 2025.