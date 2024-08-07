Vinesh Phogat Disqualified From Paris Olympics 2024 Women's Wrestling Final For Being Overweight

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat faced a significant setback on Wednesday after being disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 for being overweight. On August 12, Phogat was set to compete for Gold in the Women's Wrestling finals against America's Sarah Hildebrandt.

Vinesh Phogat was ready to vie for Gold in the Women's Wrestling 50 kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024, having already secured a Silver for India. However, in a surprising turn of events, Phogat will now return from Paris without any medal after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final.

"She was found overweight by 100 grams this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," an Indian coach told PTI.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the team's best efforts through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA stated.

### PM Modi supports Phogat after heartbreaking exit from Paris Olympics 2024

Minutes after Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 was confirmed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his support to the ace wrestler.

"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomize resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," read a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X.