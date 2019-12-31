Vooty Golf County plays host to Secunderabad Club tournament

Hyderabad: Vooty Golf County, South India's exclusive 18-hole championship golf course in Vikhrabad Telangana on Monday hosted a golf tournament by Secunderabad Club.

Slated as one of the most awaited sports event for the elite club members, the event witnessed the participation of over 100 golfers across the city.

The tournament was organised with an objective of providing the golfers an opportunity to showcase their skills, a press release said.

The tournament was attended by Prithvi Reddy, CEO Vooty Golf County. The tournament was an intensely contested affair with each player putting the best foot forward and playing with full zeal and enthusiasm to emerge as a winner.

Prithvi Reddy said: "We are delighted to welcome the Golfers of Secunderabad Club and host the tournament at Vooty.

"The participants of this tournament have highly appreciated Vooty Golf County and its golf offerings expressing their strong desire to return with their friends and families.

Our goal is to bring a unique golfing experience to the golf fans of the City."