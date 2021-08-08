Watch Lionel Messi's final press conference at FC Barcelona: Live Streaming

Lionel Messi is set to hold an official press conference today (Aug. 8, Sunday) to talk after his next steps after confirming that he is leaving FC Barcelona ahead of the 2021-22 season.



Barcelona shocked the world earlier this week when it announced that it is parting ways with Messi after a contract that had been agreed in principle was ruined by the club's financial peril at the last moment.

"First we reached a two-year agreement to be paid in five years. Leo agreed to it. He always wanted to stay and tried to make it easier. We thought it was in line with fair-play, but the 'cash' criterion here wouldn't accept it. Then we agreed to a five-year contract and he agreed to that as well, but La Liga studied it and didn't accept it either.

There was a moment when La Liga insinuated to us that the proposed contract could suffice, but after a technical analysis by its financial commission, they then informed us that wouldn't fully suffice either," Barcelona chief Joan Laporta said in a press conference earlier this week.

When is the Lionel Messi press conference?

Messi's press conference will take place at 3.30PM IST (11am BST) on Sunday, August 8 .

He will be address reporters at Camp Nou.

How can I watch Lionel Messi's press conference?

The press conference will be available to watch on Barca TV+ with a live English translation, or on the club's official website.

It will also be available to watch on the official Barcelona YouTube channel. Watch below:





Messi is heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the former Barcelona captain is open to moving to Paris.

"Paris Saint-Germain are close to sign Leo Messi, confirmed. PSG are preparing the official contract until June 2023 to be submitted to Messi and his father Jorge in the next hours. Messi's open to join PSG. Neymar was pushing in the last 24h. PSG are so, so confident," tweeted Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has a credible record in transfer markets.