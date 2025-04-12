WBL World Matchplay Billiards C’ship: Advani enters final with 7-5 win

Carlow (Ireland): Multiple-time world champion Pankaj Advani advanced to the final of the WBL World Matchplay Billiards Championship with a 7-5 victory over compatriot Shrikrishna Suri here on Thursday.

Advani, a 28-time world billiards and snooker champion, showcased his class and composure on way to a 100-0, 100-0, 100-6, 47-100, 100-4, 64-100, 81-100, 100-11, 12-100, 8-100, 100-7, 100-0 win over Suri in the semifinal. He will meet David Causier of England in a best-of-15 final.

Starting strong with a 4-1 in the best-of-13 game semifinal, Advani looked like he was going to run away with the penultimate match of the world championship but the young Suri of

Chennai made a spirited comeback to level the match at 5-5.

This is where the experience and mental resilience of Advani kicked in as he finished off the 100-up format semifinal with unfinished breaks of 91 and 93 respectively.

In the other half, England’s Causier comfortably defeated Singapore’s Peter Gilchrist 7-2. While Advani has had Causier’s number in recent times, including scoring a mammoth 800 break in last year’s CCI Invitational Billiards Tournament time format, the 100-up format is anybody’s game.

Semifinals results:

Pankaj Advani (India) beat Shrikrishna Suri 7-5 : 100-0, 100-0, 100-6, 47-100, 100-4, 64-100, 81-100, 100-11, 12-100, 8-100, 100-7, 100-0. David Causier (England) defeated Peter Gilchrist (Singapore) 7-2: 100-4, 84-100, 100-38, 2-100, 100-2, 100-14, 100-55, 100-4, 100-20.