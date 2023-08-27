Will be personally very happy if we can reach the final, says Taskin Ahmed ahead of Asia Cup

Dhaka: Bangladesh fast-bowler Taskin Ahmed said he would be personally very happy if the side manages to reach the final of the upcoming Asia Cup, to be held from August 30 to September 17 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh will be opening their 2023 Asia Cup campaign against co-hosts Sri Lanka on August 31 in Pallekele before taking on Afghanistan in Lahore on September 3. Taskin will be tasked with being a key player in the pace-bowling line up, especially with Ebadot Hossain out due to knee injury.

"Our main aim is to play the final of the Asia Cup as the teams' achievement is the biggest achievement. I will be personally very happy if we can reach the final and could (be) able to play as a team."

"Please everyone pray for us. Obviously we wish to become the champion but the main thing is to play better cricket since we have the World Cup coming shortly. If we can play our best cricket its possible to become the champion," Taskin was quoted as saying by The Daily Star ahead of team’s departure at the airport on Sunday.

The report also said that Jalal Younus, Cricket Operations committee chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), confirmed opening batter Liton Das will not be on the flight with the Bangladesh contingent to Sri Lanka due to fever.

He added that young pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib, drafted as a replacement for injured Ebadot, will travel to Sri Lanka by another flight later as his ticket was not confirmed.

Top two sides from Groups A and B will progress to the Asia Cup Super Fours, where they will play three more games at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, which will also host the final on September 17.