Will need to come up with answers for Gill: Butcher

Bharat SharmaLondon: Shubman Gill’s technically sound game and serene temperament has left quite an impression on former England opener Mark Butcher, who feels the Indian Test captain has taken ownership of Virat Kohli’s number four spot quite comfortably despite the “enormous scrutiny”.

Butcher, who has been commentating in the ongoing India-England Test series, has been left in awe of the visitors’ batters especially Gill, K L Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. All three go to Lord’s for the third Test starting July 10 with hundreds against their names.

Gill’s staggering performance includes three hundreds and has catapulted his average into the 40s from mid 35s in just two Tests. Speaking to PTI, Butcher said what Gill has done in his first series as captain is beyond special. “There aren’t many jobs in world sport that come with as much pressure and scrutiny as being Indian cricket captain, right? Not to mention you’re filling in Kohli’s spot in the order, or Tendulkar’s spot in the order (both held number four spot).

“So the pressures were enormous. And so far, he’s taken to it like a duck to water. He’s just looked very, very comfortable, very serene in terms of his temperament,” said the 52-year-old, who played 71 Tests for England between 1997 and 2004.

There were some questions over Gill’s temperament and technique ahead of the series but the 25-year-old shut that debate for the foreseeable future with 585 runs in four innings. “And technically, he’s played beautifully as well. So what a great start to the series. I mean, he might have some records in his side by the end of it. He’s passed enough already. So what’s he got? 600 already in the series. It has been an incredible start.

“And England will have to come up with an answer for him in that middle order, because they obviously feel, that you get past the top three or four...and then there are bounties to be had a bit further down the order,” he said referring to India’s brittle lower-order.