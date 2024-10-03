Women’s T20 WC: ICC unveil social media moderation program to create safe space for players

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday unveiled a social media moderation programme aimed at fostering a healthier, more supportive online community for players, teams, and fans alike, setting a new standard for online safety and inclusivity as it gears up for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Ahead of the mega tournament, over 60 players have already signed up for the initiative, with more expected to join. At the heart of this programme is a revolutionary blend of technology and human oversight, provided by 'GoBubble', it said in a release.

The software is designed to protect the cricketing community from toxic content such as hate speech, harassment, and misogyny. The goal is clear: to safeguard the mental health of players and ensure a safer, kinder digital space.

ICC Head of Digital, Finn Bradshaw, highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating, "We are dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive environment for all participants and fans of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. It’s been great to see so many players and teams embrace our new initiative," said in a statement released on Thursday.

South African cricketer Sinalo Jafta shared her personal thoughts on the new moderation system. "There is nothing worse than opening up your phone after a loss—or even a victory—and finding degrading comments," she explained. "For the younger players, this protection is huge. It allows them to share their lives without fear of judgment or criticism."

For fans, the ICC will offer a range of digital features to heighten their World Cup experience.

Live radio commentary from the ICC Audio World Feed will be available for every match globally, and in certain territories like Southeast Asia and Europe, fans can watch live matches for free on ICC.tv. Fans can also engage with the tournament by predicting the Aramco Player of the Match, giving them the chance to win exciting prizes.

In addition, highlights, live scores, stats, and behind-the-scenes content will be at their fingertips on the ICC website and apps.