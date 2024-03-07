Live
World Shooting Para Sport WC to kick off on Friday in Delhi
The New Delhi 2024 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup (WSPS) is all set to kick off on March 8, with a record-breaking participation of 44 countries and a total of 449 participants, including 267 shooters.
Renowned champions from across the globe, such as Veronika Vadovicova, Iriana Franches, and Dela Forest, alongside a formidable contingent of Indian champions including Avani Lakhera, Rudransh Khandelwal, Manish Narwal, and Singhraj Adhana, are gearing up for an intense battle for supremacy in the world of Para shooting.
The Indian team, with its 81 members, emerges as the largest contingent in the New Delhi 2024 WSPS World Cup. This event serves as a remarkable platform for India to showcase its rising might in the realm of Para shooting and affirm its status as a powerhouse in the sporting world. With teams from UAE, Russia, and China also fielding strong squads, the competition is set to be fierce. Notably, Russia will participate under the banner of Neutral Participating Athletes (NPA), adding an element of intrigue to the proceedings.
However, amidst the exhilarating action and fierce rivalries, the New Delhi 2024 WSPS World Cup holds special significance as it offers 20 coveted quota places for the Paris 2024 Paralympics. For athletes, this presents a golden opportunity to secure their spots in the upcoming Paralympic Games, adding an extra layer of intensity to an already thrilling event.
Deepa Malik, the committee president and the outgoing president of Paralympic Committee of India considers this a new milestone for the growth of para-sports in India.
“The world looks at us as a country with the potential to host world-level para-sports events. I thank the World Shooting Para Sport and the International Paralympic Committee for entrusting us with this faith. I also thank the government of India and the sports ministry and Indian Oil for supporting PCI to achieve this feat of world-level para-sports being hosted in India” said Deepa Malik.
Jay Prakash Nautiyal, chairperson of Indian Para Shooting and also the director, considers this a great opportunity for India to showcase its preparedness for big international events.
“When we started visiting countries as a team in 2017, no one took India seriously. But today it gives me a lot of pride that within a short period of 7 years, the World Para Shooting Sports has considered India good enough to organize a tournament of this stature. It is a great opportunity for India to showcase its exceptional hospitality but also underscores its commitment to the growth and development of Para sports on a global scale” said JP Nautiyal.