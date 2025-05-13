WTC 2025-27: Shubman Gill or Bumrah Likely to Lead Team India in England

The entire attention of the cricket world is currently focused on Team India. After captain Rohit Sharma and legendary batsman Virat Kohli bid farewell to Tests, there is a discussion about who will replace them. Meanwhile, the Indian team, which has suffered heavy defeats in the traditional format for some time now, will next face England.

The World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 will begin with a five-match Test series between the two teams. It is interesting to note that Team India will be going to this crucial series in England without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli this time.

To avoid the workload?

There are reports that young batsman Shubman Gill is almost certain to take over as Team India's Test captain from this series. It seems that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken this decision to avoid workload on main pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

There are also reports that Bumrah has withdrawn himself from the captaincy race to focus on fitness. In the wake of these developments, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made interesting comments.

Sunny believes that Bumrah should be the right Test captain and not Shubman Gill. Bumrah should be given the reins as Team India's Test captain. "Everyone is talking about Bumrah's workload. In fact, only he knows the full extent of this workload. Can his body withstand the pressure? Or not? Only Bumrah knows.

For that reason, it is not right to remove him from the captaincy. Because no matter who else is the captain, they will see to it that Bumrah bowls extra overs.

Bumrah is the number one bowler in the team. If he is the captain, he can make strategic decisions about when to take a break and when to come into the ring. That is why, in my opinion, Jasprit Bumrah should be appointed as the next Test captain.

"There is no need to give priority to speculations about workload. Bumrah knows what to do. I think it is the best decision for him to be the captain," Gavaskar told Sports Today

Bumrah, who has previously led the Test team during a tour of England, recently captained the team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, first in Perth and then in the fifth Test in Sydney.

However, he was sidelined for almost three months due to a back injury during the Sydney Test. He recently made a comeback with IPL-2025. Meanwhile, the Test series between Team India and England will begin from June 20.



