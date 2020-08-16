125 die in Tamil Nadu, Coronavirus cases touch 3,38,055 in all

With the total number of cases nearly touching 6000 in Tamil Nadu, the upward climb of pandemic-affected cases identified continued to climb in Chennai. From 1,179 on Saturday, the Sunday tally touched 1,196 with the total in the State standing at 5,950 cases. The State moved to a level of 3,38,055 affected cases, with Chennai city alone touching 1,16,650 . 6,019 cases were cured in the State and 2,78,270 have been in all treated and sent home till date. The active cases under treatment as of Sunday stood at 54,019.

Apart from Chennai, the other districts which posted more cases were Tiruvallur at 488, Chengalpattu at 436 and Coimbatore at 395 cases. 32 cases which were reported were of those who came into the State from outside and abroad. The hill station areas like Nilgiris had comparatively lesser cases when compared to the plains.

Meanwhile, in a personalised and heartfelt message to SPB, Kamal Haasan put out a tweet in which he has appealed to the singer to return to normalcy soon with a message containing a Telugu sentence 'thoraga randi Annayya'. Fans know the close bond both of them have shared in their journey to the top over the past five decades. The latest update on the singer's health is that he is responding well to treatment.