15,000 Farmers In Tamil Nadu Will Receive Free Power Connections Before Pongal

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji informed reporters on Tuesday that 34,134 of the total 50,000 farmers had already received free power connections for agricultural purposes following a review meeting at Tangedco headquarters in Chennai, and the remaining 15,866 would receive the connections before the harvest festival.



He said that just 2.20 lakh farmers received free electricity connections during the previous AIADMK administration. In contrast, within six months of the DMK assuming control in the state, 1 lakh electrical connections were made available. He stated that 1.20 crore power users had connected their service numbers to Aadhaar regarding the Aadhaar link.



He urged others who hadn't yet linked it to do so right away. In response to inquiries, he stated that Tangedco planned to double its electricity output from 33,000MW to 65,000MW during the following ten years.

He claimed that he can tell if K Annamalai, the state head of the BJP, has any legitimate complaints against me or the administration. He has been disseminating incorrect information while the DMK government is open and honest.

Additionally, the minister required Annamalai to show the cost for his Rafale Watch. Additionally, Senthil Balaji wanted to know if Annamalai was willing to go on a yatra to protest the increases in the cost of gasoline, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas.