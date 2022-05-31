27 People From Tamil Nadu Have Qualified The UPSC Exam

685 candidates have passed the civil service among which 27 are from Tamil Nadu. Swathi Sree, 25 years old from Coimbatore, was the state's best performer, achieving an AIR 42 in her third attempt at the exam.

Swathi stated she turned down an IRS offer in her last attempt after achieving AIR 126 in the 2020 UPSC test since she was aiming for IAS. While pursuing BSc Agriculture at a private institution in Tamil Nadu, she decided to concentrate on this.

Swathi grew up in Coonoor, in the Nilgiris, and currently lives in Coimbatore with her mother, a retired postal worker, her father, a stock marketer, and a college-bound sister. C Ramya, from Chennai, came in second in Tamil Nadu (AIR 46), and Sivanandam, also from Chennai, came in third (AIR 87).

Tamil Nadu produced 44 of the 780 candidates who passed the UPSC exam last year. S Chandru, dean of academics at Shankar IAS Academy, said that when college placements are strong, the number of students seeking IAS decreases. The last couple of years have seen very decent placements, particularly in the IT sector.

Another factor, according to experts, is a lack of proficiency in Tamil and English, especially because comprehension and aptitude tests are a big component of the exam.