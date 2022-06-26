3 People Detained In Tamil Nadu For Holding The Tehasildar

In Tiruttani, the police detained three people of Rajanagaram village on Friday after they caused a disturbance and detained a lady tahsildar who was there to distribute 100 dwellings to families from the Scheduled Caste community. Kavikannan, Vinayagam, and Jayaraman were captured by the rk pet police. In the meantime, the townspeople protested and demanded their release.



The SC families received the homes from the state government in 1997. Since then, a number of village members have been obstructing the families from moving into the homes that were assigned to them. After the matter was brought up with the human rights commission, the tahsilder visited the location.



Meanwhile, the enraged demonstrators cut down tree branches and blocked a lane leading to the state highway between Sholinghur and Pallipattu. Additionally, the protesters stoned police officers who attempted to bargain with them.