57 Years Old Woman From Tamil Nadu Dressed As A Man For 36 Years To Raise Her Daughter

In order to raise her daughter alone in a patriarchal environment, a 57-year-old Tamil Nadu mother presented herself as a male for 30 years. Her astonishing story went viral on the internet once she revealed the truth.

S Petchiammal was only 20 years old when she lost her spouse 15 days after their wedding to a heart attack. She was from Katunayakkanpatti, a village where patriarchy reigned supreme. She had given birth to a daughter while simultaneously trying to make expenses meet. In the patriarchal community of Kattunayakanpatti, however, being hired was an issue for women.

As a result, Petchiammal was tormented by the villagers. Parenting her child while working at construction sites, hotels, and tea shops was proving challenging. According to the sources the mother has suffered abuse, sexual remarks, and challenges.

After her spouse died, the now 57-year-old stated she had no choice but to become 'Muthu.' The journey of Petchiammal to Muthu started when she went to the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple, chopped her hair, and changed into a blouse and lungi to put a stop to her misery. Petchiammal changed her name to Muthu.

Over 20 years ago, they relocated to Kattunayakkanpatti. She explained that only her close family and my daughter at home knew I was a woman. She remained like way for the following 30 years. Petchiammal claimed that wherever she worked, she was referred to as 'Annachi,' a typical male name.

She worked as a painter, a tea master, a parotta master, and even undertook 100-day employment. She put everything she had into ensuring her daughter's safety and security. Muthu became her identity after a few days, and he was listed on all of her documents, including her Aadhaar, voter ID, and bank account.

Meanwhile, her secret identity, she claimed, insured her daughter's safety. As a result, she want to be known as 'Muthu' until she dies. Due to her identity Petchiammal is unable to file for a widow certificate because he does not possess a home. She has, however, obtained an MGNREGS employment card.