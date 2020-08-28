5,752 get cured even as Coronavirus cases keep mounting in Tamil Nadu

With over 21 per cent of the total cases still being registered in Chennai, the citizens of the capital still have a fearful attitude about the spread of the pandemic. On Friday, the State saw 5,996 cases out of which Chennai accounted for 1,296. The total death toll crossed the 7,000 mark to read 7,050 with 102 cases reported today. 4,09,238 was the total affected cases till date in Tamil Nadu with 3,49,682 cured of the virus attack.

The death of the Congress MP, H Vasantha Kumar shocked the political establishment which has already lost a DMK MLA to the virus. The relieving news was that playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam is recovering well and responding to treatment for the past few days.

With the unlock phase just three days away, the ruling party has been on an overdrive and the Chief Minister himself was seen distributing masks to farmers when he met them for an interaction during his tour. He has been facing a lot of pressure to do away with regulations in the movement of people across the State, a calculated risk which may cut both ways.