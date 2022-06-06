7 Girls Died In Tamil Nadu After Getting Drowned

On Sunday, seven girls that include in age from ten to eighteen drowned in a deep pit filled with water near a check dam built across the Gedilam river at A. Kuchipalayam near Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu.



A. Kuchipalayam village, reported The Hindu . The girls who lost their lives were recognised as R. Priyadarshini, 15 years old, and her sister Divya Darshini, 10years old, of Ayan Kurunjipadi village, A. Monisha, 16 years old, M. Navaneetha, 18years old, K. Priya, 18 years old, S. Sangavi, 16 years old, and M. Kumudha, 18 years old, all from

According to police, around 12.45 p.m., the incident occurred. The females had gathered at lunchtime beside a 15-foot-deep trench 300 metres from a check dam built over the Gedilam river. The recent rains had filled the pit with water.

They dipped into water to take a bath. Two of the girls became trapped and drowned when they wandered into a deeper portion of the pit. The others attempted to save them but drowned as well.

Fire and Rescue Services workers recovered the dead and transported them to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital for post-mortem examination (GH). According to eyewitnesses, there were several pits along the riverbank near the check dam where youngsters frequently bathed.

As the tragic incident spread, family members of the victims flocked to the Government Hospital. M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Cuddalore Collector K. Balasubramaniam visited the family members at the hospital and consoled them.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Mr. Balasubramaniam stated that an RDO investigation into the incident had been requested. He claimed that the Revenue Department had been told to put up warning signs in the area. He said that all Village Administrative Officers had been advised to take the appropriate precautions at all water bodies to prevent drowning.

M.K. Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, expressed his condolences for the deaths of the seven people and declared a solatium of Rs. 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the relatives of the deceased.