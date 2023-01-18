8-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool

On Monday, a young girl, 8 year old, who was on vacation with her family at a resort in Mamallapuram, drowned. P Josthna Amulya, 8, was identified as the deceased. The 38-year-old software worker Prem Edwin, According to the police, lives in Mappedu village in the Chengalpet district. Josthna was enrolled in a private school and was in Class IV.

According to the authorities, Josthna did not know how to swim and perished. When they saw her drowning, her father and other witnesses jumped to her aid. She was unconscious when they hauled her out of the water. She was taken urgently to Mamallapuram's Pooncheri government hospital.

She was evaluated by medical professionals at the ER, who pronounced her dead when they arrived. The deceased was sent to the Chengalpet Government Hospital for a postmortem after the Mamallapuram police opened a case and sent the body there. Her relatives received the body's delivery. Under Section 174 of the CrPC, Mamallapuram police have filed a case of an unnatural death, and further inquiries are ongoing.