9-yr-old falls into 100-ft well, escapes alive in TN

Jovid, a 9-yr- old boy and a resident of Sedapalayam village, adjoining Palladam town in Tirupur district was playing a game of cricket with his friends. This Class IV student while enjoying the game with his pals accidentally fell into a dry 100-feet well used for agricultural purposes.

Fire station personnel from Palladam rushed to the spot on hearing the news and retrieved the boy from the well with the help of a rope and pulling him up safely. The villagers were awestruck at the miracle and felt happy that the little resident escaped with minor injuries, which were administered first aid by a 108 ambulance.

With young boys and girls falling into open borewells and losing their lives unfortunately all across India, it is a divine intervention which has saved the boy for sure.

